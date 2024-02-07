Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer To Achieve No.1 Test Ranking

Home

Bumrah picked up 9/91 during the recently concluded match against England where India won the Test match by 160 runs in Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has achieved the number one Test ranking in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) list. Bumrah overtakes teammate Ravichandran Ashwin’s position and in the process, has become the first Indian fast bowler to top the ICC Test rankings.

Overall, Bumrah is the fourth bowler from India to top the chart with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi, the only players from the country to have done so previously. Earlier, Bumrah was in third position. Following his heroics in the recently concluded 2 Test matches against England the pacer has jumped three places to take the top spot.

This was the sixth time that Jasprit Bumrah represented India in the Test match in home soil. Most of the times he has been either rested or injured during the Test matches hosted by India. However, he has picked 29 wickets in Test cricket he has played at home with at a stunning average of 13.06. Bumrah overall has 155 Test wickets in 34 matches at an average of 20.19.

The batting rankings see left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal progress 37 places to 29th after completing a fine career-best 209 in the first innings, while right-handed batter Shubman Gill go up 14 places to a career-best 38th after notching 104 in the second innings.

For England, opener Zak Crawley is another player to gain after the Visakhapatnam Test, moving up eight places to a career-best 22nd position after scores of 76 and 73. Rookie leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has moved up 14 places to 70th position.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, who became just the second England player with at least 50 runs and five wickets in each of his first two Tests, has advanced in both lists – up from 103rd to 95th in the batting rankings and from 63rd to 53rd in the bowling rankings.

Post the completion of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Colombo, left-arm spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya has moved up to three places to a career-best sixth position after his eight-wicket match haul helped the hosts’ win by 10 wickets.

Asitha Fernando (up seven places to 34th) and Vishwa Fernando (up nine places to 51st) are other Sri Lanka bowlers to move up while Angelo Mathews (up four places to 24th) has advanced in the batting rankings after top-scoring in the match with 141.

For Afghanistan, opener Ibrahim Zadran has moved up 17 places to 54th after a fighting 114 in the second innings while Rahmat Shah (up 16 places to 66th) and Noor Ali Zadran (entered the rankings in 92nd position) are some other notable movements.

In the Men’s ODI Rankings, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is up one place to third and fast bowler Sean Abbott’s six wickets in the three-match series against the West Indies this past week have lifted him 35 places to joint-33rd position. West Indies’ left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has improved his ranking from 61st to 54th after finishing with four wickets in the series.

