Jasprit Bumrah Bowls First Time In India Colours After 11 Months – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The last time Jasprit Bumrah was seen in India colours was in September 2022 against Australia. Bumrah will lead India against Ireland in T20I series.

Jasprit Bumrah bowls at India nets in Dublin on Wednesday. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Dublin: Jasprit Bumrah bowled for the first time in India colours after 11 months following his return to the national side for the three-match series against Ireland that begins on August 18. India’s new T20 skipper will be leading a young side that consists of players who will also be seen in the Asian Games.

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

The Indian team have reached Dublin on Tuesday. While, few faces who have been to the West Indies tour, flew directly to Dublin from Florida after India’s T20I assignment against the Caribbean, the remaining others including Bumrah took a flight from Mumbai on early on Tuesday.

“The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. #TeamIndia,” BCCI captioned the video shared on their social media handles. In the video, Bumrah is seen bowling a bouncer to a right-hander.

The next ball he bowled a deadly yorker to a left-hander, probably to Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the Indian team for this series consists mainly of youngsters who are there in the Asian Games squad too, the focus will definitely on Bumrah who is trying to be in squads for Asia Cup and ICC World Cup at home.

With no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, Bumrah will be leading the side against Ireland. This is not the first time Bumrah is leading the Indian side. He was made the captain of the side in the rescheduled fifth Test against England last year.

Meanwhile, the netizens were in awe seeing Bumrah bowling. “Fire fire fire. I can’t wait to seeee you Jassi,” an X user wrote. “Hope this happiness last longer. Welcome back champ,” another user wrote. “Heart skips a beat watching him bowl like this. Hope he doesn’t break again! #valuable #fingerscrossed,” a person commented.

The net session could be viewed as a sum total of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime. The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the India side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

