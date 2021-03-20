Newly-wed Jasprit Bumrah faced the heat on social media on Saturday after he posted images of his wedding with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The Indian cricketer posted two pictures. In the first one, there are firecrackers being burst as the couple walk and that raises eyebrows. An old tweet of the cricketer from 2017 resurfaced where the Mumbai Indians cricketers ask his fans to say no to crackers during Diwali. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Suryakumar Yadav's Mindset is Praiseworthy: VVS Laxman

First, here is a look at the wedding pictures Bumrah posted.

Here is the old tweet that has resurfaced and gone viral:

Diwali celebration at home! 🎆 Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali!💥🎆💥#saynotocrackers pic.twitter.com/koCbYkLJ4I — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 19, 2017

As expected, fans are calling him a hypocrite who cannot practice what he preaches.

“Apni shadi ke din bhool kyu gy? Next time apna ye gyaan dene se pehle divorce kr lena,” wrote one Twitter user.

“hey @PetaIndia @imVkohli sir is that eco-friendly crackers behind them #saynotocrackers in shaadi too, don’t be hypocrite, our festivals are not your environmental campaign,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Bhai galat photo share krgya, that’s the consequence of not meaning what you say, you followed the trend during diwali and it’s obvious that you forgot coz that’s not your own opinion. Be true to yourself,” another Twitter user.

Ye pathake kya oxygen wale hai kya bhai .. saara chutiyapa bas humare liye ?? pic.twitter.com/CTZ0j8CihJ — Gaurav Kushwah (@grvkush) March 19, 2021

Bumrah – who has been out of action since the third Test against England – was not named in the ODI squad and hence is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.