Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Comeback: India Pacer Likely to Feature in Last Two BGT Tests vs Australia – Report

Jasprit Bumrah Comeback: India Pacer Likely to Feature in Last Two BGT Tests vs Australia – Report

Ind vs Aus: Bumrah, who is one of the finest pacers of the generation, has resumed bowling at the NCA.

Jasprit Bumrah | India vs Australia Tests

Ahmedabad: In what could be labeled as a piece of good news for Indian fans, premier pacer Jasrit Bumrah is likely to be back for the final two Border-Gavaskar Tests versus Australia. Bumrah, who is one of the finest pacers of the generation, has resumed bowling at the NCA as per a TOI report. Bumrah could be a key for the side against Australia in the Tests with India looking to seal a spot in the final of the World Test Championship.

“Yes, Bumrah has started bowling in the nets. Let’s hope all goes well and he is declared fit,” the source told the TOI in an interaction.

Following the England tour, Bumrah complained of back problems. Later on, it was found that his back injury had resurfaced. After bowling just 6 overs against Australia, he was ruled out of not only the entire series but also South Africa and T20 World Cup.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

The first Test against Australia takes place in Nagpur on February 9.

Meanwhile, a sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by the bowlers led India to a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I and 2-1 series victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.