Jasprit Bumrah Completes Surgery in New Zealand. ODI World Cup 2023 Comeback on CARDS

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has undergone surgery for the persistent back issues that has kept him out of action for nearly six months from international cricket.

Bumrah completes surgery in New Zealand

Wellington: It was a massive setback for the hosts when it was learned that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But now, in what would come as a piece of good news, Bumrah has undergone surgery for the persistent back issues that have kept him out of action for nearly six months from international cricket.

Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, underwent the surgery in New Zealand on Monday.

It is unclear when the 29-year-old will complete his rehabilitation and return to action, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup later this year a likely target.

The injury sidelined the fast bowler from the Asia Cup last year, although he then returned to the squad for the home series against Australia and South Africa.

He played two T20Is against Australia, but missed the South Africa series with a recurrence of the back injury, and was subsequently ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

He was due to return in the subsequent series against Sri Lanka, but after being named in the squad initially, he was withdrawn after a niggle.

With the surgery completed, hopes of a return in time for the ODI World Cup later this year will be strengthened.

