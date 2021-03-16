From getting marriage ready to ensuring things are kept under the wraps during the pandemic – must have forced him to walk the extra mile, Jasprit Bumrah has been on the move ever since opting out of the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad. Finally on Monday, pictures of his marriage surfaced on social space when the Mumbai Indians pacer took to Twitter and shared glimpses of his marriage with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan's Cute Exchanges During Marriage is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO

In the latest video that has surfaced on social space, Bumrah is seen dancing with his wife in the Sangeet Ceremony. Bumrah – who keeps a low-key – looked elated as he danced with an open heart and the newlyweds matched each other step to step.

Here is the video which has been shared by a Bumrah fan on Instagram and not by the players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasprit Bumrah Fan Club (@jaspritbumrah.93)

The cricketer opted out of the last Test citing ‘personal reasons’ and ever since speculations have been doing the rounds. Finally, a Bollywood actress confirmed the union of the cricketer and the presenter by wishing them all the best.

The wedding took place in Goa and was a hush-hush affair where close family members were the only ones present at the wedding ceremony. Reports suggested that only 20 guests were invited for the ceremony where mobile phones were prohibited. Such measures were allegedly taken to ensure safety during the pandemic. India team cricketers and their colleagues also could not attend the wedding as the team is in a bubble during the ongoing series.

Bumrah will in all probability return to the Indian side for the upcoming ODIs against England, while Sanjana Ganesan could be seen in IPL 2021 which starts from April 9.