Jasprit Bumrah entered the history books as he became the third Indian bowler to record a hat-trick in Test cricket against West Indies during the second day’s play at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on Saturday.

Bumrah’s heroics were on display in the ninth over of the West Indian innings when he took Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries. He had started the day’s business with the wicket of opener John Campbell in the seventh over. The first ball of the ninth over had seen Bravo leaving a wide delivery and edging the very next to KL Rahul at first slip.

Brooks was caught plumb in front as he failed to read an inswinger from the Indian pacer. However, the batsman was not convinced by the umpire’s decision and reviewed it only to be shown that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps had it not been for his front leg.

The next batsman, Chase took a full swinger low on his pads. Amidst a huge appeal from the Indian cordon, the umpire refused to direct the batsmen towards the pavilion. Kohli, showing his trust in Bumrah, went for the review despite many Indian players not showing much interest. However, the replays proved the captain right as Bumrah completed his first-ever Test hat-trick.

In the long-serving history of Test cricket, this is only the 44th time when a bowler has taken three wickets in consecutive deliveries. Also, Bumrah joins the hat-trick club with Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan from India. Harbhajan had achieved the feat in the historic test of 2001 against Australia at Eden Garden, Kolkata. While Pathan had taken his hat-trick in the third test of India’s 2005/06 tour of Pakistan.

The Indian bowling attack, boosted by Bumrah’s 6-wicket spell had the home team crumbling at 87/7 at the stumps of Day 2. Other than his hat-trick victims, openers Campbell and Kraig Brathwaite and Windies skipper Jason Holder were his victim. The other wicket of Shimron Hetmyer was taken by Mohammed Shami.