Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Return To Competitive Cricket During Ireland Series: Report

India are scheduled to play Ireland in a three-match T20I away series on August 18, 20 and 23.

Jasprit Bumrah has out of action since September 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be in action in the T20Is against Ireland in August, according to reports. India are scheduled to play Ireland in an away series on August 18, 20 and 23 after the competition of the month-long multi-format series against West Indies.

Bumrah has been out of action due to a back injury since September last year. As a result, the Mumbai Indians pacer missed the T20 World Cup in Australia, and the subsequent series against Bangladesh. He was named in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka at home in January earlier this year only to be ruled out before the start of the series.

Thereafter, Bumrah missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ODI series against Australia, IPL 2023 and the WTC final in London. He is currently undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The main target for the Indian team management is to get him fit before the ODI World Cup starts in October.

Before playing him 50-over ODIs, the Indian team management wants to test him in the shortest format of the game against Irelkand. While the ODI and Test squads against West Indies have been announced by BCCI, they are yet to announce the T20I which is likely to be led by Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Bumrah will be bowling at the NCA before being exposed to international cricket. The medical doctors and the physios want to check how Bumrah responds to the workload management and then decide on his future.

On the other hand, KL Rahul and Sheyas Iyer have also been undergoing rehabilitation. However, it is not yet known at what time they are expected to be match fit.

