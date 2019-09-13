Branded as a limited-overs specialist at the beginning of his career, Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah not only proved his doubters wrong with his skill in the longer format but has also emerged as team’s front-line bowler in all formats of the game. Happy to carve a niche for himself in Test cricket, Bumrah said it was nothing short of a dream come true when he broke into India’s Test side and able to leave an instant mark with his performances. The fiery paceman is just 12 Tests old and already has 62 wickets to his credit.

“For me, Test cricket was very important and I always wanted to play Test cricket and didn’t want to be a cricketer who has played (only) T20s and ODIs. I gave a lot of importance to Test cricket…I always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket,” Bumrah said at a promotional event in Mumbai.

“I had the belief that I have done well in first-class cricket, then I could replicate that in Test matches. The journey has just started, just played 12 Tests…when I made my Test debut in South Africa after playing two years of international cricket, it was a dream come true (moment).

“Being there playing in the white jersey was a great feeling and then slowly contributing to team success gave me satisfaction,” the pacer, who became the third Indian to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket said.

Bumrah, who has picked up 62 wickets from 12 Tests so far, was speaking after being signed as the brand ambassador of Royal Stag. The pacer uses the outswinger very well and according to him playing in England gave him the confidence to execute the skill.

Asked about his away going ball, Bumrah said, “Not mastering it but I always had the out-swinger and not used it, but playing in England gave me a lot of confidence, the duke ball swings for a long time and that gave me a lot of confidence.

“I became more and more confident as I played more and more Test matches and because of that I was able to execute in Test matches.