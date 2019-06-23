After India registered their fourth victory in ICC World Cup 2019 against a spirited Afganistan side, Jasprit Bumrah interviewd the hat-trick hero Mohammad Shami at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, on Saturday.

In a video uploaded by BCCI Bumrah was seen asking questions to Shami about the match and how he felt after taking the hat-trick. Shami, who replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the match, took three consecutive Afghan wickets in the last over of the match when the Gulbaden Naib-led side required 16.

On being asked how he felt after the last over, the Indian bowler thanked the Almighty and said, “I am really happy that I have achieved this feat. Taking a hat-trick itself is a great achievement and I have done it in the World Cup, so… I don’t know what to say, I just want to thank Allah for giving me this opportunity.” He further added that he hoped to repeat more such feats alongside Bumrah.

He heaped praise on his partner and said that Bumrah, who bowled the previous over, had made it easy for him as the later conceded just five runs. “I had the belief in me that they (Afghanistan) won’t be able to score much from your end and so I was relieved after I found that I had 16 runs to defend,” said Shami thanking the yorker-king Bumrah who conceded lesser runs than him in the match.

Riding on his hat-trick in the last over, India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs after putting a modest total of 224 in the first innings. Afghanistan bowlers put up a gritty performance against one of the best batting sides in the world after conceding a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. In the end, the batsmen succumbed to the pressure created in the final overs and lost three wickets in the last over.

Mohammad Shami has now become the second Indian to take a hat-trick after Chetan Sharma did it in 1987.