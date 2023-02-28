'Bumrah Is A Match-Winner And A Difference-Maker'- WI Legend Backs Indian Speedster

Home

‘Jasprit Bumrah Is A Match-Winner And A Difference-Maker’- Ian Bishop Backs Indian Speedster

The speed merchant will likely to miss the Indian Premier League 2023 and there is a possibility that the Indian star bowler might also miss the World Test Championship Final.

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is currently out of action due to injury the pacer missed Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and was not named in India’s squad for the 2nd and 3rd Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as India named an unchanged squad for the remainder of the four-match series against Australia. Bumrah has been out of action since five months.

The speed merchant will likely to miss the Indian Premier League 2023 and there is a possibility that the Indian star bowler might also miss the World Test Championship Final if Rohit Sharma-led India secure its berth for the final in June. Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop backed injured Jasprit Bumrah.

“Jasprit Bumrah has got an extra sharpness about his bowling when he is at his best, and you want to procure that. He is a match-winner and a difference-maker. Part of India’s success will largely depend on if he is fit or not. So you have to allow him to miss certain games and tours in order to have longevity,” Bishop told senior journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Bishop, who played 43 Tests and 84 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies, observed that premier pacers struggle to feature regularly across formats in the modern era.

“No bowler can play all the formats continuously. I have two formats and I struggled with my back. Sadly for fans, you have to pick and choose what are the important contests for each player. You’ve got Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc. Starc is probably a good example, he takes time off and takes tournaments off. He is given rest so that he maintains his speed. These bowlers if they don’t have that cutting-edge speed that they had at their prime spells, they just become another of the bowlers of the trend,” Bishop added.

