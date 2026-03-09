Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah is a national TREASURE, captain Suryakumar Yadav gives massive praise after winning T20 World Cup 2026 final

‘Jasprit Bumrah is a national TREASURE’, captain Suryakumar Yadav gives massive praise after winning T20 World Cup 2026 final

India led by Suryakumar Yadav, made history by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026, with Jasprit Bumrah hailed as a "national treasure" for his sensational performance.

Suryakumar Yadav showers praise on Bumrah after T20 World Cup victory (Source: IANS)

T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue, under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, scripted history by winning T20 World Cup 2026, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Following, India’s victory skipper Suryakuamr hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a “national treasure”, praising the pacer with the perfect superlative for his sensational performance in the T20 World Cup.

India became the first men’s international team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and also the first to lift the trophy on home soil.

Suryakumar Yadav calls Jasprit Bumrah “National Treasure”

“Bumrah is a once-in a generation bowler. I can call him a national treasure. He knows how it needs to be done, he is the best in the business,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the historic victory.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In the final match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Bumrah ended with impressive of 4/15 in four overs, guiding India bowl out New Zealand for 159 after India posted a massive total of 255.

“I think it’ll take a little bit of time but definitely very happy. Been a long journey. Started post the 2024 World Cup. Jay Shah, Rohit bhai, they all showed faith in me and gave me opportunity to lead. From there it’s been a long journey and coming here and winning it,” Surya said.

Suryakumar Yadav applauded the side for delivering a historic performance

Suryakumar also heaped praise on his players, applauding the side for stepping up and delivering a historic performance that led the team to unprecedented success, “We have been playing good cricket in the last two years and we just wanted to follow the good cricketing habits that we had in the 2024 World Cup. Boys took it really well.”

Speaking about backing his players, Suryakumar Yadav highlighted how Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson rose to the occasion in the final, “I think it’s really important to understand what they are capable of. And I knew they had the match winners in them. The timing was perfect. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma they are top players and we knew they would do something special, and they did it in the final.”

Sanju Samson, who played an explosive knock of 89 off 46 balls, stitched 98 run-stand with Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls). Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan carried his red-hot form with his explosive half-century.

In front of a packed crowd of 86,000, New Zealand fell short, bowled out cheaply against India, thanks to brilliant spell from Bumrah and Axar Patel.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.