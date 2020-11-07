Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heaped praise on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and called him best in the world. The Mumbai Indians pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2020, Bumrah has claimed 27 wickets in 15 games, the most by any Indian bowler in a single season. Also Read - We Have Used Our Skills And Brains: SRH's Jason Holder After Win Over RCB

The 26-year-old also registered his best figures of 4 for 14 in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. After his breathtaking performance against Delhi Capitals, Vaughan said he has got no hesitation in claiming that the MI pacer is best in the world.

"I've got no hesitation in saying that he's the best in the world right now," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“10 for 45 in his last three games, I mean you don’t see that in T20 cricket. I don’t think anyone would argue that Jasprit Bumrah is the best seam bowler in the world currently,” Vaughan added.

The former England skipper pointed out the important aspect in Bumrah’s bowling and claims that the Indian pacer waits for the right moment to deliver his big ball. He further pointed out how Bumrah got rid of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis with a peach of a delivery in the Qualifier contest.

“He waits and waits and waits and delivers that big ball right at the last moment. The ball that got Stonis was too quick, it was through him before he knew it,” Vaughan said.

Apart from Stoinis’, Bumrah picked the crucial wickets of in-form Shikhar Dhawan, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer and Daniel Sams to guide Mumbai Indians to their sixth IPL final.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond labelled Bumrah as the “best T20 fast bowler in the world” after the game against Delhi Capitals

“Jasprit, it’s a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work,” Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.