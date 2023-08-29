Home

‘Jasprit Bumrah Is One Of The Finest Fast Bowler’: Makhaya Ntini Gives Advice To India Speedster Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India and the first match will be played between Engaland and New Zealand.

New Delhi: Former South Africa speedster Makhaya Ntini gives advice to India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ODI World Cup 2023. Ntini suggested Bumrah to groove himself and into the superfit man that everyone knows.

Bumrah has made his international comeback against Ireland in the recently concluded T20I series after 11 months the pacer was out due to a back injury and now he will be the vital cog for India in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Ntini called Bumrah the finest fast bowler everyone wants to watch him perform.

“We all know that Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest fastballers that everyone wants to watch and perform. But from my point of view, as a player coming out from the injury, all you need to do, you need to use your brain, use your experience. Don’t try to be a hero from day one, you might go back to your injury. Try and groove yourself into becoming that super fit man that we know” said Makhaya Ntini on Rev Sportz

Ntini also reckoned that Bumrah need to grind himself so that when the final comes up he is on top of his foot.

“That’s my only advice to Bumrah. He mustn’t look the injuries, yes, they put him backwards, but now he needs to grind himself to get to the best of his, you know, as everybody knows it, so that when the final comes, he’s on top of his foot” added Ntini.

Team India will start their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

In ODI World Cup Rohit Sharma & Co. will play their opener clash against Australia which will be played on October 8 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

BCCI has aleady announced the squad for Asia Cup and the board will announce World Cup squad after this tournament.

Here is India’s Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

