Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India Celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Landing

Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India Celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Landing

Jasprit Bumrah-Led Team India watched and celebrated the successful landing Chandrayaan-3 ahead of the third T20I against Ireland

Team India (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

Trending Now

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India which is currently on the tour of Ireland for a three-match T20I series just like every other Indian had their eyes attached to the screen witnessing the historic moment for India.

India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Ireland and would be keen to maintain a clean slate when the two teams meet in the final T20 at the Village, Dublin.

In a picture posted by BCCI from their official Twitter handle, the Indian team was seen enjoying a successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. BCCI captioned the post by writing “History created! Mission Successful Congratulations”.

Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Landing

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after traveling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised. The remaining portion is the moon rover rolling down from the lander, moving around, and doing the programmed experiments.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the moon rover has Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site.

On its part, the lander too will carry out the tasks assigned to it with its payloads: Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the thermal conductivity and temperature; Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) for measuring the seismicity around the landing site; Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations. A passive Laser Retroreflector Array from NASA is accommodated for lunar laser ranging studies.

The mission life of the lander and the rover is 1 Lunar day or 14 Earth days, ISRO said

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES