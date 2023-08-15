Home

Ire vs Ind: The Indian board took to social media on Tuesday morning and posted pictures of the team leaving for Ireland.

Mumbai: So yes, the Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah has left for Ireland on Tuesday morning. The Indian team will feature in three T20Is. While it would be an important series for a number of players, spotlight would firmly be on Bumrah – who is making a comeback to the national side. Bumrah has been bowling in the nets recently, but in a match things would be completely different. The Indian board took to social media on Tuesday morning and posted pictures of the team leaving for Ireland. The smiling faces of the Indian cricketers shows that the players are in agood headspace.

Here is the BCCI post which was captioned: “Here we come”.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

Not VVS Laxman and his team, but Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi Jasprit Bumrah (Captain) Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Sanju Samson.

