Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Named Rohit Sharma’s Deputy In Asia Cup 2023 – Report

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Named Rohit Sharma’s Deputy In Asia Cup 2023 – Report

Bumrah was out of competitive cricket since September 2022 due to a back injury that needed surgery earlier this year in New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Named Rohit Sharma's Deputy In Asia Cup 2023 - Report

New Delhi: India ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah who made a comeback after eleven months will likely to be the vice-captain for India’s side in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as per the reports by TOI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to announce the squad for the tournament.

Trending Now

The Indian selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, is likely to go for a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in order to check out all possible options ahead of the ODI World Cup, starting October 5.

It is also learnt that BCCI is bucking the convention for the first time and head coach Rahul Dravid will also be present in his official capacity during the meeting scheduled in the national capital on Monday morning.

It is still not confirmed whether both skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid will attend the meeting physically or join through video conference.

With key players — KL Rahul (thigh) and Shreyas Iyer (lower back) yet to prove their fitness, the BCCI brass and selectors could opt for safer options that gives them an opportunity to check all available players in the five (six if they reach final) Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka.

Bumrah On His Comeback

Captaining the young Indian side on his much-awaited comeback, Bumrah had a perfect start, picking up wickets in the first over of the innings. He ended with figures of 2/24.

“Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn’t feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits. You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy,” Bumrah said after the match.

Besides Bumrah, debutant Prasidh Krishna and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets each as India restricted Ireland to 139/7. In return, had a solid start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad looking assured. But Ireland fought back, as Craig Young dismissed Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in back-to-back deliveries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES