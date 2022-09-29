New Delhi: Talismanic Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 due to recurring back injury as per reports. This is a monumental blow to India’s chances at the marquee tournament. A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Out Of T20 World Cup 2022 Due To Back Stress Fracture

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Gives Major Goals, Shows Fans he is on Video Call With Anushka Sharma After Win at Trivandrum

Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back injury, reports Indian media 😬#T20WorldCup #bumrah pic.twitter.com/KUsswnGpXN — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) September 29, 2022

Also Read - Rohit Sharma Fan Breaches Security at Trivandrum, Touches India Captain's Feet| See Viral PICS

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out: This is a big big blow to India’s world cup campaigns.

Wish Jasprit Bumrah a Speedy recovery.#JaspritBumrah #CricketTwitter #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cxKvPW85OR — Sharvil Patel (@Sharvil_2612) September 29, 2022

Bumrah could be out of the action for the next 6 months. (Source – PTI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 29, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bhul jaao ab world up 💔 #JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/trVKgJv1kc — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) September 29, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer during T20 world cup pic.twitter.com/yq4EUIGAo8 — Savage (@arcomedys) September 29, 2022

First Ravindra Jadeja and now Jasprit Bumrah…#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Y07VkDLcnS — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 29, 2022

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn’t travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Inputs from PTI