Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Miss BGT Tests, Comeback For ODIs vs Australia on Cards – Report

While not a lot is known about Bumrah's fitness, a report states that he is likely to miss the four BGT Tests and probably make a comeback in the ODI squad for the series against Australia.

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers of the generation and hence it is unfortunate that he is not available to play for India with an important Border-Gavaskar Trophy coming up. The squad for the first two Tests has been announced, and he does not feature in it. While not a lot is known about Bumrah’s fitness, a report states that he is likely to miss the four BGT Tests and probably make a comeback in the ODI squad for the series against Australia.

As for Bumrah, it will take another month or so. We expect him to be fit before the ODI series against Australia. But it will depend on his progress. At present, he is not fit,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport on Saturday.

India will miss Bumrah a lot during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He could have been the gamechanger for the side.

Following the England tour, Bumrah complained of back problems. Later on, it was found that his back injury had resurfaced. After bowling just 6 overs against Australia, he was ruled out of not only the entire series but also South Africa and T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has cleared his fitness test at the NCA. He hurt his knee while trying to take a catch during the first T20I against Sri Lanka.