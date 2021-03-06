Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah decided to miss the fourth Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium owing to personal reasons. It’s a much deserving break for the fast bowler who has been leading the Indian pace attack quite a few time. Meanwhile, now it has been revealed that Bumrah took the break to get married. Also Read - India vs England 2021: Fit Umesh Yadav Likely to Replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's Playing XI For 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Bumrah has also been rested for the three-match T20I series against England which will commence from March 12.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources in the BCCI in the know of developments have confirmed that the pacer is set to get married soon and has taken a leave to prepare for the same.

“He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day,” the source said.

In the fourth Test, Bumrah was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI. The 27-year-old also slipped to ninth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings as he didn’t get much bowling at the turning tracks in England series.

In the ongoing Test series, Bumrah played two Tests in which he picked four wickets all of which came up in the first Test. He also missed the second Test as a part of the workload management policy. While in the third Test, he bowled only six bowlers in the entire game as the pitch was helping spinners which resulted in India’s favour as they won the match by 10 wickets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India stated that the pacer made a request to the cricket board to miss the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.

” Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” BCCI said in a press release.

According to rumours, Bumrah is expected to tie the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. However, earlier it was reported that popular Southern actress Anupama Parameswaran is going to be Bumrah’s wife but her mother rubbished the rumours during a chat with Malayalam portal The Cue.