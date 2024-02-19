Home

Jasprit Bumrah May be RESTED For 4th Test at Ranchi vs England

Ind vs Eng: Bumrah is rested for the upcoming Test in Ranchi. There is no confirmation on that as yet, but it is very much on the cards.

Rajkot: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah may have just picked up a couple of wickets at Rajkot, yet he played an important role. Bumrah picked up the crucial wicket of Joe Root in the first essay in Rajkot and that started the English collapse. Also, Bumrah always bowled testing lines and kept asking questions to the batters. There were reports that claimed Bumrah may be rested for the third Test but that did not happen as the series was then locked at 1-1. Now, there is a high possibility, Bumrah is rested for the upcoming Test in Ranchi. There is no confirmation on that as yet, but it is very much on the cards.

Bumrah is likely to be rested to manage his workload. He has been playing non-stop cricket and with a big season coming up, the management does not want to over-push him. So, if Bumrah is rested, Akash Deep would be in line to get a game.

Meanwhile, India beat England by a whopping 434 runs in the third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. This was India’s biggest Test win in terms of runs, surpassing the 372-run victory over New Zealand in 2021. Set an improbable victory target of 557, England collapsed to 122 all out in 39.4 overs on day four.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking five wickets for 41 runs in 12.4 overs. It was easily England’s worst batting effort of the series with no batter able to cross the 20-run mark barring number 10 Mark Wood (33).

On the same pitch, India amassed 445 and 430 for four declared in their two innings respectively. The massive win was set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 214 in India’s second innings. The other centurions of the game were Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Sarfaraz Khan scored back-to-back fifties on his debut. The fourth Test will be played in Ranchi from February 23.

