Home

Sports

‘Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Isn’t The Best-Ever Indian Pace Attack’: Reckons Sourav Ganguly

‘Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Isn’t The Best-Ever Indian Pace Attack’: Reckons Sourav Ganguly

India is the only team which bowled out every opposition in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

'Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Isn't The Best-Ever Indian Pace Attack': Reckons Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckoned that this is not the best-ever pace attack as he compared India pace trio Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami with 2003 World Cup pacers, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, and Javagal Srinath.

Trending Now

However, India is the only team in the World Cup 2023 which have bowled out every opposition in the marquee event and the last three opponents were not even able to cross the 150-run mark while facing hosts India.

You may like to read

“I can’t say this is the best-ever Indian pace attack to date. In the 2003 World Cup, (Ashish) Nehra, Zaheer (Khan), and (Javagal) Srinath also bowled brilliantly,” Ganguly told Sports Tak.

Shami has picked up 16 wickets in four matches, Bumrah is just one wicket behind the veteran pacer as he picked up 15 wickets in eight matches. Jadeja is India’s most successful spinner so far with 14 scalps in 8 matches. Kuldeep has 12 to his name while Siraj has accounted for 10.

During the 2003 ODI World Cup, Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath and Ashish Nehra helped the team India to reach the semi-final as they were in lethal form under Ganguly’s captaincy.

Ganguly lavished praise on the pace trio and also explained how Bumrah is making impact in the bowling lineup.

“But yeah, it’s exciting to see Bumrah, Shami and Siraj bowl. It’s a big difference when you have Bumrah. There’s pressure from both ends as it is always about bowing in pairs. Bumrah makes a massive impact on the other two as well,” he added.

Ganguly added that Shami should have played from the beginning. “Yes, Shami should have played in the XI a lot earlier. Look at the impact he has made.”

Team India are currently table toppers and have already booked their berth to semi-final but before the knockouts Rohit Sharma & Co will face Netherlands on Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Tamil Nadu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.