Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Likely to be Rested For Ind vs Afg T20I Series – REPORT

Ind vs Afg T20Is: Is resting Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj the right call?

Ind vs Afg T20Is (Image: IANS)

Cape Town: Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the architects in chief of the Newlands win in the second Test versus South Africa. While Siraj picked up six wickets to bundle out SA for 55 in the first essay, Bumrah scalped six wickets in the second essay. Now, with the three-match T20Is versus Afghanistan coming up, speculations are rife over their availability. Amid all the speculations, an Indian Express report claims that the two premier pacers will not feature in the T20Is versus Afghanistan. The report states that they would be given rest and would be back in the Tests against England later.

As per the report, there would be a meeting today to pick the squad for the three matches against Afghanistan and for the first two Tests versus England.

Two national selectors, Shiv Sunder Das and Salil Ankola, are already in Cape Town and will be joined by their chairman Ajit Agarkar during the course of the second Test at Newlands.

Also, senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have not played a single T20I game since India’s loss at the T20 WC in Australia, are keen in participating in the series against Afghanistan.

“I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me,” Rohit had said at IND vs SA 1st Test pre-match press conference.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

