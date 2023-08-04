Home

Jasprit Bumrah Needs An Off-Season To Pull His Strength Back: Legendary Australian Glenn McGrath

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead a young India in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The series will be played from August 18-23.

Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback to the Indian team after 11 months. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath is a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah and is concerned about the longevity of the Indian pacer in international cricket since the latter’s bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body.

The uniqueness of Bumrah’s action makes one of the deadliest fast bowler in the world and perhaps, that’s the reason why the Mumbai Indians star has been plagued by injuries during his seven-year international career so far.

Bumrah has been out of international cricket for almost a year with his last outing came against Australia in a home series last September. After that, the right-arm pacer missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022, IPL 2023, WTC final against Australia among big events.

Earlier this year, Bumrah also underwent surgery on his back in New Zealand in March and has been under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since then. The 29-year-old is all set to make a comeback against Ireland in the three-match T20I series.

The former Aussie pacer, who had his share of injuries during his playing career has a lot of empathy for the Indian seamer. “He (Bumrah) has been incredible for India. His bowling stats, the wickets he has taken, and the way he bowls, I’m a big fan,” said the 53-year-old said on the sidelines MRF Pace Foundation.

“His bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body. So he needs to stay strong and fit. If he does that he could play for a few more years,” he added. McGrath also felt that Bumrah needs an off-season to get his strength back.

“With the current international schedule and the IPL, there is no off-season anymore for a fast bowler, especially for someone like Jasprit, who needs an off-season to pull his strength back in. So that’s a decision he needs to make himself (on whether to give up on one of the formats).

“It’s getting harder to play all three formats. That is something Jasprit will have to think about moving forward because what he does is unique and is quite tough on his body too. I think he has a lot more to offer for the rest of his career.

Bumrah is one of a vital cogs in the Indian setup and will be aiming to prove his fitness ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup. His presence will be crucial for India in their claim for the elusive silverware on home soil in a few months’ time.

McGrath, who was one of the most-feared bowlers during his time, also believed that India is the toughest place to bowl as a pacer. “India is probably the toughest place to be a fast bowler. Pitches are not that juicy here. But now young (seam) bowlers are coming from India, whom probably we haven’t seen before,” he said before adding that if any bowler succeeds in India then he can succeed anywhere in the world.

McGrath also urged the players to give Test cricket more importance. “From the first game to the last, every session changed. I think Test cricket to me is the ultimate and we need to look out for it. I want to see people come back for Test cricket and in that sense Ashes was exceptional.”

“We saw two teams going out with two different strategies (Ashes). England with what they call Bazball and Australia probably with a conventional form of Test cricket. Both have their place in the game,” he said.

“You wouldn’t be surprised I’m putting Australia in that four. Obviously, India are playing in their own conditions. England are playing some great cricket and Pakistan are also playing fine. So they are the best four,” McGrath signed off.

