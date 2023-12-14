Home

Jasprit Bumrah Needs Another Death Bowling Partner For T20 World Cup 2024, Opines Gautam Gambhir

India have just four T20Is and the Indian Premier League to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies.

Jasprit Bumrah will be India's best bet in bowling in T20 World Cup 2024. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir opined India need to find another death bowler to partner Jasprit Bumrah at the T20 World Cup 2024 next year and the ongoing T20I series against South Africa is a perfect platform for that. With the mega event in USA and West Indies, more than seven months away, India vs South Africa doesn’t have much relevance other than for both teams to fine-tune their loopholes.

After the first match washed out without the toss being held, South Africa took a 1-0 lead by winning the rain-marred second game. India need to win the third and final game on Thursday to finish with head held high.

“A bilateral series 6-7 months before the World Cup doesn’t carry much relevance. India would want to test their bowlers. You’d want to see how strong your death-overs bowling is,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Who can be the one more option with Jasprit Bumrah when the T20 World Cup comes? These things need to be more carefully monitored than results,” added the Kolkata Knight Riders mentor. Meanwhile, the two-time World Cup-winning also heaped praise on Mukesh Kumar for his show in the second game as his peers struggled to bowl in wet conditions.

“I feel that Mohammed Siraj will bowl much worse than this and yet finish with better figures. I was a bit disappointed with Arshdeep because after he bowled the first over, the Powerplay was over and the ball got wet and tough to get a grip of,” he said.

“The 13th over which Mukesh bowled was spectacular, with pin-point yorkers with a wet ball and against a batter like David Miller. These are some big positives, and going forward, if the conditions aren’t so wet, this bowling line-up will appear a lot different,” he added.

After the T20I series, India will be playing three ODIs starting from December 17. Post ODI series, India will see the return of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, etc for the two-match Test series that begins on Boxing Day.

