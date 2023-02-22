Home

Jasprit Bumrah Needs To Prioritise Playing For Country Over Mumbai Indians, Feels Former India Batter

India will need the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the potential World Test Championship final against Australia. India are leading Australia 2-0 in the ongoing BGT.

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be monitored during the IPL.

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah should priotarise playing for the country and give few games a miss in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians if needed to be completely fit for international cricket, feels former India batter Aakash Chopra.

Bumrah has been out of action since last September due to a back injury and had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup. India also missed his services against Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia.

