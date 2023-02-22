Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Jasprit Bumrah Needs To Prioritise Playing For Country Over Mumbai Indians, Feels Former India Batter

Jasprit Bumrah Needs To Prioritise Playing For Country Over Mumbai Indians, Feels Former India Batter

India will need the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the potential World Test Championship final against Australia. India are leading Australia 2-0 in the ongoing BGT.

Published: February 22, 2023 9:08 AM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah injury, Jasprit Bumrah news, Jasprit Bumrah injury updates, Jasprit Bumrah BCCI updates, Jasprit Bumrah latest updates, Jasprit Bumrah latest news, Jasprit Bumrah India, Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2023, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, India vs Australia news update, India vs Australia Test series, India vs Australia BGT, India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia news, India vs Australia updates, India vs Australia recent updates, India vs Australia recent news, India vs Australia latest news, India vs Australia latest updates, India vs Australia 2nd Test, India vs Australia Delhi Test,
Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be monitored during the IPL.

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah should priotarise playing for the country and give few games a miss in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians if needed to be completely fit for international cricket, feels former India batter Aakash Chopra.

Also Read:

Bumrah has been out of action since last September due to a back injury and had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup. India also missed his services against Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 22, 2023 9:08 AM IST

More Stories