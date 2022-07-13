London: Indian fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah regained top spot in the ODI rankings for bowlers in the latest update. Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings. Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Retains No. 1 Spot in ICC ODI Player Rankings

Bumrah produced his career best figures of 6/19 at Kennington Oval, London against England to bowl them out for 110 in just 25.2 overs. In the post match press conference, Jos Buttler praised Bumrah and stressed upon getting the better of him in the next ODI.

"There's no doubt that he's a fantastic bowler. He's been one of the leading bowlers in the world for a number of years now. And it looks like he's going from strength to strength. That's the great challenge of playing against India, you get to face these fantastic bowlers and batsmen. That's why you want to play international cricket to challenge yourself against the best players. No doubt he's one of the best and we look forward to the challenge again on Thursday to try and get the better of him."

The reporter then probed Buttler again whether he thought Bumrah was “the best” or “one of the best”.

Buttler seemed a bit hesitant to answer the question and eventually said, “You decide”, which led to chuckling from the media persons present in the room.

India to take on England in the second ODI match of the series at Lords Cricket Ground on Thursday.