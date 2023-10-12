Home

Jasprit Bumrah NOT Very Happy Despite Career-Best Figures vs Afghanistan in ODI World Cup 2023 Match

India vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Bumrah is looking for perfection.

Jasprit Bumtrah Not Very Happy (Image: X)

Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came up with the goods as the best bowler on Wednesday against Afghanistan in a ODI World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Bumrah picked up a WC-best four for 39 in 10 overs to restrict the opposition to 272 for eight. Despite his brilliant show in the game, Bumrah does not seem to satified with the result as he strives to keep getting better with his skill.

“But I am not result oriented. Just because I have taken four wickets, that doesn’t mean that I am very, very happy or I have done something extraordinary. I just go with my preparation. I go with the process that I feel is right. I try to read the wickets and try to find the best answers that work on that wicket,” said Bumrah at the post-match press conference.

