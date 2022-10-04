New Delhi: After ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah finally opened up about his injury and thanked his loved ones for their wishes for his recovery. Jasprit Bumrah was on Monday ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Championship with a back stress fracture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a statement on Monday.Also Read - 'Happy Birthday My Love' Rishabh Pant's Girlfriend Isha Negi Wishes Cricketer On His 25th Birthday | SEE PICS

He is the second senior India player to miss out on the T20 World Cup with an injury after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

The 28-year-old Bumrah had picked up a back injury earlier last month, which had ruled him out of the Asia Cup. He returned for the three-match T20I Series against Australia, which India won 2-1, and picked up a wicket in two matches.

Jasprit Bumrah took his twitter are shared the post:

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

India will play the T20 World Cup 2022 opener match against arch-rival Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Bumrah’s loss is a huge blow to India’s hopes of improving on their showing last year. He is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is with 70 scalps in 60 matches at 20.22, and his skill and accuracy with the yorker, in particular, will be particularly missed in the death overs.