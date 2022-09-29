T20 World Cup 2022: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, news agency Press Trust of India reported on Thursday citing the BCCI sources. Bumrah’s ouster from the mega cricket event comes as a huge setback for the Indian team. The ICC T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with 16 countries participating. Bumrah, who has played 60 twenty-twenty internationals, has been ruled out due to back stress fracture. Bumrah’s ouster from the team means one of the two fast bowlers on standby: Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar will get a chance to play in the ICC T20 World Cup that begins on October 16 at the Geelong Cricket Ground in Victoria, Australia.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Ruled Out of T20 World Cup, Here's How Twitter Reacted To Report

Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. Sources in the BCCI have confirmed that the fast bowler’s health was being monitored by the BCCI medical team. “But given his recurring back injury, the decision makers are unwilling to take chances with the fitness of one of their key players during a World Cup,” the Hindu reported. This now brings pacer Mohammed Shami in the equation for the mega cricketing event. Also Read - IND vs SA 1st T20 Highlights, Scorecard: Suryakumar-KL Power India To 8-wicket Win, Hosts Lead 1-0

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Also Read - Sreesanth on Sanju Samson's T20 World Cup 2022 SNUB - 'Make Kerala Win Ranji Trophy'

Jasprit Bumrah has played 60 T20Is for India taking 70 wickets at a strike rate of 18.3 with the best being 3/11.

What is a back stress fracture?

Cleveland clinic’s website describes: a stress fracture is a very small crack in the bone. This can happen from repetitive trauma and is commonly seen in athletes – particularly long-distance runners. Stress injuries can be found in the shin bone, foot, heel, hip and lower back.

Treatment for stress fractures usually involves rest while the bone heals and changing your activity level to prevent another injury.

India Cricket Team For ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (Ruled Out), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.