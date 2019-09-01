Man of the moment Jasprit Bumrah said he owed his hat-trick to Virat Kohli after the captain went to review an LBW decision about which he himself was not sure about. Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Sharmarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive deliveries during the second day’s play of the second Test against the West Indies, on Saturday, at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Speaking in a latest video uploaded by BCCI on their official Twitter account, said that he was not sure about the LBW appeal against Chase for his third wicket. However, despite not getting much support from his teammates or even the bowler, skipper Kohli went the other way and reviewed the decision. To everyone’s surprise, the umpire was proved wrong as Kohli and team India celebrated Bumrah’s hat-trick.

Crediting the captain for his hat-trick, Bumrah said, “I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it hit the bat. But it was a good review in the end. I think I owe the hat-trick to the captain.” The full video, which has been published on BCCI.TV saw Kohli saying that only Ajinkya Rahane supported him in his decision to review.

“I asked him what he thinks. He thought the batsman has hit it so the only question was whether the ball was in line and he said everything is in front of the wicket. Jinks and I both thought he was late on the ball so we went for the review and it happened to be on the right side,” said Kohli to Bumrah.

Bumrah’s brilliance, which saw the bowling finishing the second day with a figure of 6/16 in just 9.1 overs, has the West Indies crumbling at 87/7. Other than his hat-trick wickets, openers John Campbell and Kraig Brathwaite and home team’s captain Jason Holder were the other victims of Bumrah. With this, the 25-year-old pacer has become the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.