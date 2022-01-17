Paarl: Not KL Rahul, but India’s new ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is all set to speak to the press on Monday ahead of the white-ball leg. Bumrah’s press conference will start at 3:30 PM IST. Following the loss in the Test series, the morale in the dressing-room is likely to be down and Bumrah may share some insights about it.Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Can be a Good Choice to Take Over From Virat Kohli as India's Next Test Captain

There are many things the press would like to ask Bumrah. It would also be interesting to see Bumrah address the press for the official pre-match conference. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's Role in ODIs vs South Africa: 'Captaincy is Nobody's Birthright'

What are the questions Bumrah may face at the presser? Also Read - BCCI to Officially Name Rohit Sharma as India's New Test Captain After South Africa Tour: Report

Who Will Open? There is massive speculation over who will open along with stand-in captain KL Rahul. Will the side opt for Ishan Kishan or go for an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad or show faith in experience and pick Shikhar Dhawan. It would in all probability go with the experience of Dhawan.

What Will be Virat Kohli’s Role in The Side? Yes, everybody likes some spice around Virat Kohli. The journalist will most certainly put Bumrah in the spot with a question on the ex-India skipper. How will Bumrah tackle the Kohli question would be interesting.

Will Venkatesh Iyer Debut? In Hardik Pandya’s absence and with Shardul Thakur tired after the Tests, Iyer is very much in line for a debit in ODIs. He has already made his national debut in the T20s with the side against New Zealand.