London: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja blew away the England middle order to fashion India's emphatic 157-run victory in the fourth Test, here on Monday. This is the first time since 1986 that the Indian team have pulled off two-Test match wins in a series in England. The last time India won a series against England was way back in 2007. In 2011, India lost 4-0 which was followed by a 3-1 series loss in 2014 and 4-1 in 2018. With that win at Oval, India have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with a Test still to be played in the five-match series.

Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The final match will be played in Manchester from September 10.

Bumrah was exceptional with his in-swinging balls and teasing yorkers while Jadeja exploited the rough patches on the track to tilt the game in India’s favour.

England lost six wickets for 62 runs in the second session and were all out in the post-tea session.

Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) while Jadeja saw the back of Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

Shardul Thakur got the key wicket of rival skipper Joe Root (36) while Umesh Yadav dismissed Chris Woakes (18), Craig Overton (10) and James Anderson (2).

Brief Scores:

India: 191 and 466

England 290 and 210 in 92.2 overs. (H Hameed 63, R Burns 50; U Yadav 3/60, S Thakur 2/22, J Bumrah 2/27, R Jadeja 2/50).

(With PTI Inputs)