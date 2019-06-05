ICC World Cup 2019: India’s pace spearhead Jasrit Bumrah, playing his first World Cup match, lived up to his hyper as he sends South African openers Hashim Amla (6) and Quinton De Kock (10) back to the pavilion inside the first 10 overs. This happened after South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. Looks like a good toss to lose for India as they find themselves in the driver’s seat after the first quarter of the game. Bumrah was bowling a disciplined line and length and that is what was causing problems for the Proteas who came into the match as underdogs.

Here is how Bumrah is winning the internet:

His batty went boom boom boom pic.twitter.com/3OqmYoRmV5 — Phat Batty Baek 🍑 (@yungkbearkai) June 5, 2019

We’ve seen some excellent pace bowling already in the World Cup but this has been a heck of a start from Jasprit Bumrah #INDvSA #CWC19 — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) June 5, 2019

What a display of bowling by Jasprit Bumrah #INDvSA #CWC19 — Imad Hussain (@Imad_hussain) June 5, 2019

South Africa have brought in Hashim Amla and Tabraiz Shamsi whereas India have left out Mohammad Shami, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik from their squad for this match.

After the toss, Faf du Plessis said: We are having a bat. It is mostly because of the makeup of the side against two spinners, that’s the best option. Amla is back for this game. Morris is still playing, and we’re bringing in an extra spinner. We didn’t have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left.

Virat Kohli said: The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here. For us, its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I’m very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy.