Mumbai: While Indian selectors sweat over who will replace Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup, the ICC deadline for making changes ends today and hence the announcement could happen today. There are three pacers Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Deepak Chahar in the fray to replace the premier pacer. At the moment, Shami is the frontrunner as per media reports. Both Shami and Chahar would have to go through a fitness test today at the NCA.

As per the ICC guidelines, all teams have a chance to make changes in their squad till October 9 even if their players are not suffering from any injury concerns.

Chahar picked up a back injury just ahead of the Indi-SA ODI series, while Shami was brought back in the side following India's poor show in the Asia Cup.

Chahar can make the ball talk on any condition and is also a handy bat. Known for his wicket-taking ability, Shami comes in with a whole lot of experience. It would be a tough call for the selectors. As of now, both the cricketers are on standby and will hence travel to Australia on October 12.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

India play their opening match at the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG