Jasprit Bumrah Resumes Bowling in Nets, Raises Hopes of Comeback For Tests vs Australia | WATCH VIDEO

Bumrah bowled five balls and looked comfortable in his action, speed, and execution.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ind vs Aus

Bengaluru: India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since the Asia Cup last year and that hurt the side during the T20 WC in Australia. Bumrah was scheduled to make a comeback in the New Zealand series, but then he pulled out at the last minute. There is not much clarity over his availability, but the good news is that – he has resumed bowling in the nets at the NCA in Bengaluru and that has raised hopes of a comeback during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer shared the clip on Instagram. Bumrah bowled five balls and looked comfortable in his action, speed, and execution. These are good signs for Indian cricket. Here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkatesh R Iyer (@venkatesh.iyer2512)

The squad for the first two Tests against Australia has been announced. The hope would be that he can join the side for the remaining two Tests.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma smashed an eye-catching fifty while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to guide India to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After the Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami’s 3/18, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108.

In reply, Rohit made 51 and led the way for the total to be chased down in 20.1 overs. The victory also means that India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is also their second ODI series victory of the year at home.