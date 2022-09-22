Nagpur: Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best bowler in the world currently across formats and he was dearly missed at Mohali where the Indian side failed to defend a mammoth 208 against Australia. With the hosts trailing, Bumrah – who did not feature in the T20I opener because he was not 100 per cent fit – is likely to return. Bumrah’s return will be a major boost to India’s bowling department. Given his variations and ability to hit yorkers consistently, he would be an asset for the side. So who makes way if Bumrah returns? Umesh Yadav will in all probability have to sit out and make way for Bumrah.Also Read - Shark Tank India Judge Ashneer Grover Meets Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I at Nagpur, Shares Common Passion For ‘Ben Stokes’ - VIRAL PIC

Without Bumrah, India has lost three of the last five matches just goes to show the importance of the man. Bumrah has not been playing a lot of international cricket recently due to an injury. That is not a very good thing with the T20 World Cup coming up next month in Australia. Bumrah would have to spearhead the Indian attack in Australia and with the remaining games leading up to the marquee tournament, Bumrah would like to get back in the groove. In the pace department, Bumrah would get support from Buvneshwar Kumar. For Bumrah to return to form could be key for the side ahead of the T20 WC.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav