London: It has already been five months since India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa where limited guests were invited due to the pandemic situation. Now, the couple is together in the United Kingdom. While Bumrah is there as he is part of the Indian side, Sanjana is also there because she is a part of the broadcasting unit.

Sanjana has often been seen in the stands cheering for Bumrah or chilling out with the other WAGS who are a part of the touring party. Bumrah, who comes across as a shy person, was interviewed by Dinesh Karthik – who is also a part of the broadcasting unit.

During the course of the interview, Bumrah threw light on his equation with Sanjana and how it has changed after the marriage. The premier Indian pacer also confessed his first impression of her in the candid chat with the senior wicketkeeper.

“I had obviously seen her a lot of times but we had the same problem with each other. She thought I was really arrogant, I thought she was really arrogant so we never really spoke. I spoke to her for the first time during the 2019 World Cup when she was here covering the event. We became friends and started talking a lot. It’s been good, we have been married for five months now, so yeah very happy,” Bumrah said during the interview.

Bumrah also speaks of how he manages things when on tour as his wife is also with him on most occasions. The pacer admits that his wife understands the pressures he goes through and handles it well.

“She understands the sport, she understands what the player goes through, so whenever things don’t go well or go well, we have a lot of interesting conversations, that really helps me. And, obviously, playing cricket and travelling all the time, you’ve got your wife with you now, so, you really have to focus on other things as well,” Bumrah added.