Jasprit Bumrah REVEALS How he Motivated Himself During Injury Ahead of Ireland Tour | WATCH

India vs Ireland: Claiming that he is happy to be back, Bumrah said how it got frustrating for him during his phase of recovering from the injury.

Jasprit Bumrah on Road of Recovery from Injury (Image: BCCI Screengrab)

Dublin: Spotlight would be on Jasprit Bumrah when he walks out for the toss for the first T20I versus Ireland. ‘Captain’ Bumrah would be back to playing competitive cricket after 11 months. Claiming that he is happy to be back, Bumrah said how it got frustrating for him during his phase of recovering from the injury. Bumrah also confirmed that his body is feeling good. This would bring a lot of relief to the fans who would love to see him back at his best in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Trending Now

“When injury takes time to heal, it can be frustrating. Instead of having self doubt, I was thinking how to get fit and make a comeback,” Bumrah said on Thursday ahead of the first T20I against Ireland.”It is important to give the body time and respect. I never took it as a dark phase and thou my career could be over. I was looking fur solutions and when solutions came I was feeling good,” Bumrah said ahead of the opening T20I.

💬 💬 “Very happy to be back.” Captain Jasprit Bumrah – making a comeback – takes us through his emotions ahead of the #IREvIND T20I series. #TeamIndia | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/IR9Rtp26gi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2023

The three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on August 18, 20 and 23. India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning the series 2-0, though the hosts came close to winning.

