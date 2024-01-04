Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Rewarded For Bowling Consistently In The Channel: Sachin Tendulkar

Jasprit Bumrah Rewarded For Bowling Consistently In The Channel: Sachin Tendulkar

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets and became the first Asian country to win a Test match in Cape Town.

India and South Africa players pose with the trophy after the Test series ended in a draw. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah was duly rewarded for consistently bowling in the channel, opined Legendary Sachin Tendulkar after India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test in Cape Town to draw the series 1-1. Bumrah’s 6/61 helped India restrict the Proteas to 176 in the second innings, setting India a mere 79-run target. India finished the job in 12 overs to record their first victory at Newlands in seven attempts. Earlier India were all out for 153 in the first innings in response to South Africa’s 55.

Trending Now

“Well bowled by Bumrah, who showed us exactly, how bowling in the channel consistently is all that’s required on such type of wickets,” wrote Tendulkar on his social media platform X. Not only Bumrah, Tendulkar also heaped high praise for South African opener Aiden Markram, whose valiant 106 gave South Africa some hope in the second innings.

You may like to read

“Markram’s approach was fantastic because sometimes attack is the best form of defence on a pitch like this.” Former India opener Virender Sehwag, said India’s pace bowling attack was one of the most threatening in the world.

“Aap karo toh chamatkar… Hum karein toh pitch bekaar (It’s a miracle if you (opposition) do it… and if we achieve it, the pitch is bad). 107 overs — Test match over. Also proves, anything there for the fast bowlers, we are more threatening with our quality. Bumrah and Siraj were spectacular and a good beginning to 2024,” posted Sehwag.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for levelling the series!

Markram’s approach was fantastic because sometimes attack is the best form of defence on a pitch like this.

Well bowled by Bumrah, who showed us exactly, how bowling in the channel consistently is all that’s required on such… pic.twitter.com/e1HDLq0IgR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2024

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the Indian team on their win. “Congratulations Team India for levelling the series against South Africa. Our bowlers capitalised on the favourable conditions, with Md Siraj delivering a ruthless performance, securing a 7-wicket haul in the match.

“Jasprit Bumrah was clinical in the second innings, ending with an 8-wicket haul as well. This historic triumph at Newlands marks Team India’s first-ever win at the venue. Brilliant leadership skills by Rohit Sharma played a crucial role, guiding the team with strategic brilliance.

“Additionally, Virat Kohli showcased his class with a vital 46-run knock on a challenging track, contributing significantly after the bowlers set the stage,” Shah wrote on ‘X’. India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series before hosting England in five Tests.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.