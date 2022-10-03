New Delhi: Indian talismanic bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of T20 World Cup. BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India), on Tuesday, confirmed the news through a tweet. Decision was taken after consultation with the specialists. Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.Also Read - MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Date: MP Board 10th-12th Examinations To Be Held From February 15, Complete Schedule Inside

As per the official announcement, no replacement has been named as of yet. However, there are reports that Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik will travel along with the team. Also Read - Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbs To 80; Numbers Could Go Up, Say Officials

Check out the tweet here: Also Read - RBI’s Next Repo Rate Hike Expected To Be 35 Bps To 6.25%

NEWS – Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. More details here – https://t.co/H1Stfs3YuE #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2022

Earlier, before the first T20I between India and South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that Bumrah was ruled out of Wednesday’s match after complaining of back pain during practice session on Tuesday.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I,” BCCI had said in its statement on Twitter.

Both BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid were hopeful that the 28-year-old pacer will get fit before the tournament starts. However, the injury was clearly much bigger than it was anticipated.

Bumrah, who was out of international cricket since July this year, had missed the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE due to back injury, for which he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

He was then declared fit for the three-match T20I series against Australia at home. In the series, he didn’t play the first game at Mohali, but featured in matches at Nagpur and Hyderabad.

Inputs from IANS