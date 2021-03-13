Jasprit Bumrah has thus far succeeded in keeping his wedding hush-hush, but when the Indian pacer ties the knot with Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa – it could become difficult for the newly-wed couple to keep things under the wraps. Reports suggest that during the pandemic – to ensure safety – Bumrah’s wedding would have only 20 guests attend it and no mobile phones would be permitted in the venue. Also Read - Ind vs Eng: Mumbai Indians Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How he Lost 12 Kg Weight in 3 Months During COVID-19 Lockdown

"We just know he is getting married but nothing beyond that", said one of his Mumbai Indians fellow mates to InsideSport.co.

The cricket would soon be playing cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. He would be the key for the franchise in the upcoming edition in India and would be expected to play the role of the senior in the side and deliver. Bumrah played a key role in India's success in Australia not so long ago and has been winning matches for India regularly over the past two seasons.

Neither Bumrah nor Sanjana have spoken about the wedding and revealed details. The India pacer opted out of the fourth and final Test of ongoing India versus England series for ‘personal reasons’ and made himself unavailable for the white-ball series. That is what sparked the rumours which now seem to be true.

Sanjana – who is an ex-Miss India finalist – has been covering IPL and a lot of other Indian matches and it is believed the two met during that time and fell for each other. She also hosts the ‘KKR Diaries’ during the IPL.

Currently, India is playing against England in the five-match T20I series and have lost the first match by eight wickets.