Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan – the newlyweds have created a storm on social space – with the revelation of their wedding pictures. While the pictures and the outfit is receiving all the praise, a video from the marriage ceremony has surfaced on the internet and it is as expected – going viral. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Bridal Look Decoded: Sabyasachi Lehenga, Heritage Jewellery And Lot of Grace

The cute exchanges between the newlyweds are a sight to behold and a sheer treat for fans. Fans feel it is a match made in heaven between the two personalities from the sporting world. While Bumrah plays for the Indian cricket team, Sanjana is an ace sports presenter who often covers cricket, IPL, and majorly the Indian side. Also Read - Why Fans Will Not be Allowed Inside Narendra Modi Stadium For Remainder of India-England T20I Series

Here is the much-talked-about video: Also Read - IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Confident India Aim For Series Lead | Match Preview Video

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ties knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesanhttps://t.co/m0eJSL9F8s pic.twitter.com/uwIod7SU6B — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) March 15, 2021

The wedding took place in Goa and was a hush-hush affair where close family members were the only ones present at the wedding ceremony. Reports suggested that only 20 guests were invited for the ceremony where mobile phones were prohibited. Such measures were allegedly taken to ensure safety during the pandemic. India team cricketers and their colleagues also could not attend the wedding as the team is in a bubble during the ongoing series.

Speculations were rife since Bumrah opted out of the fourth and final Test against England at Ahmedabad. Not much was revealed as the newlyweds managed to keep things under the wraps.

Bumrah will join the Indian side in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, while Sanjana could soon be seen during the IPL in India – where Bumrah would be a key member of the Mumbai Indians outfit.