Jasprit Bumrah Set For International Comeback? Dinesh Karthik Shares Details During WTC Final 2023
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of international cricket since September last year. His return wll be a big bosst for India ahead of ODI World Cup at home.
New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make a comeback to international cricket during the white-ball series against Ireland, confirmed Dinesh Karthik on Saturday while commentating on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia.
