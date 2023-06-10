ZEE Sites

  • Jasprit Bumrah Set For International Comeback? Dinesh Karthik Shares Details During WTC Final 2023

Jasprit Bumrah Set For International Comeback? Dinesh Karthik Shares Details During WTC Final 2023

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of international cricket since September last year. His return wll be a big bosst for India ahead of ODI World Cup at home.

Published: June 10, 2023 4:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return against Ireland. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make a comeback to international cricket during the white-ball series against Ireland, confirmed Dinesh Karthik on Saturday while commentating on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

