Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Asia Cup 2023 Clash Against Nepal

New Delhi: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah will likely to miss the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal as the pacer is back in Mumbai due to personal reasons reported Dainik Jagran on Sunday. Bumrah was the part of Indian squad in the opener clash of the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan where the bowler played 14 balls and scored 16 runs but the match got abandoned due to rain.

