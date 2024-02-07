Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Becoming Number 1 In All Formats

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Becoming Number 1 In All Formats

Jasprit Bumrah has become the first India pacer to top the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Cryptic Instagram Story After Becoming Number 1 In Test Bowling Rankings

New Delhi: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah shared a cryptic story after becoming the number one ranked ICC bowler in the latest Test rankings. Bumrah has played six Test matches on Indian soil.

Trending Now

Bumrah’s nine-wicket match haul, which included a brilliant 6/45 in the first innings at Visakhapatnam, has helped him leapfrog Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin. Bumrah is now only the fourth bowler from his country to attain number one position in Test bowlers’ rankings after spinners Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi.

You may like to read

Now after becoming number one Bumrah shared a story on his Instagram, here is the picture:

Bumrah was named Player of the Match in the second Test match after helping India level the five-match series with a 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam, ended Ashwin’s 11-month-long reign at the top. Bumrah now has a tally of 881 rating points with Ashwin (904) and Jadeja (899) the only India bowlers to have aggregated more rating points.

Ashwin, who is now at second place in the bowlers rankings after picking just three wickets at Visakhapatnam, and Jadeja, currently nursing a hamstring injury, also have the unique distinction of being jointly top-ranked, in March 2017. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has moved up four places to 45th position after a strong return to the Test team in Visakhapatnam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.