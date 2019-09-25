A major credit for India’s dominance in the Test circuit goes to Jasprit Bumrah, who not only proved his critics wrong by proving his mettle in the red-ball cricket but also emerged as team’s most potent weapon in the traditional format. But Bumrah will be missing out from the action during the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to an unfortunate injury. With non-stop cricketing action and ever-growing workload, Bumrah suffered a minor stress fracture in his lower back which stalled his plans of playing his first Test on Indian soil.

Remaining unaffected by the injury setback, the 25-year-old pacer has vowed to make a stronger comeback after recovering from the injury. “Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high and I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback,” Bumrah tweeted on Wednesday.

Injuries are part & parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high & I am aiming for a comeback that’s stronger than the setback.🦁 pic.twitter.com/E0JG1COHrz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2019



Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI replaced injured Bumrah with Umesh Yadav in India’s 15-member Test squad. Team India will play three Test matches in the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Keeping in mind his immense workload, Bumrah was given rest for the T20I series against Proteas. He played his last game against West Indies in which he scalped seven wickets. Since his Test debut versus South Africa in 2018, Bumrah has been India’s go-to bowler in the longer format. He has scalped 62 wickets in just 12 Tests he has played so far.

Bumrah is a vital member of the Men in Blue in all three formats. He is a number one bowler in the ODI format. After playing out an 1-1 draw versus Proteas in the T20I series, India will face South Africa in the first Test of the 3-match series starting from October 2.

India’s Tests squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Shubman Gill.