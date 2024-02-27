Home

Jasprit Bumrah Should be RESTED For 5th Test vs England at Dharamsala, Here’s WHY

With the series in the pocket, one feels it is better to give more rest to Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah has played all the first three Tests against England.

Ranchi: India beat England by five wickets in Ranchi on Monday in the fourth Test to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. India won the match despite some senior players missing. While Virat Kohli was not available due to personal reasons, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested looking at his workload management. Before the Ranchi Test, there were reports that Bumrah has just been rested for the fourth Test and would be back for the fifth and final game in Dharamsala. But, with the series in the pocket, one feels it is better to give more rest to Bumrah.

T20 WC Beckons: This is the year of the T20 as there is the World Cup later in the year, just after the IPL. In the shortest format – given his skills and experience – Bumrah would be the key to India’s fortunes. And this is one reason why Bumrah should be given more rest as there is an opportunity.

Unassailable Lead: The Rohit Sharma-led side has already pocketed the series with the win at Ranchi. The fifth and final Test holds little relevance and when you have the opportunity – why not give a little more rest to the pacer.

