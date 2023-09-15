Home

Jasprit Bumrah Should Prioritize Certain Formats To Prolong International Career, Feels Ex-Sri Lankan Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian side after an 11-month-long injury layoff. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Bumrah took three wickets so far.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo: Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas opined that once-in-a-generation fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah should prioritize certain cricket formats to prolong their international careers and avoid injuries. Vaas’ comments come in after the Indian pacer returned last month from an 11-month injury layoff that forced him to miss several important tournaments.

Once a threat to the opposition batters, former Lankan pacer Vaas urged the Indian selectors and those involved to manage Bumrah’s workload carefully. “Players like Bumrah have a unique action, and we must protect individuals of such caliber.

“They can’t play in all formats. We need to identify the suitable format and manage their participation accordingly,” Vaas told reporters on Friday. The right-arm pacer returned in Indian colours against Ireland in T20Is, taking two wickets in the first over he bowled.

He finished the Ireland series with four wickets from two games. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Bumrah has so far taken three wickets in three games. Meanwhile, Vaas also felt that both India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will come out all guns blazing in the World Cup.

“We all know that Virat is special player and the way he performed for the last decade is extraordinary. Even Rohit, I’m pretty sure that they will give their 100% playing for India. All the fans are waiting to see these two performing.

“And I’m sure that they will go all out and trying to do well for India,” said Vaas. Further, Vaas emphasized the critical role of nurturing emerging Lankan talents like Matheesha Pathirana to elevate them to the stature of global stars such as Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Vaas highlighted that it is imperative for Sri Lanka Cricket to safeguard these budding talents, effectively manage their workloads, and ensure their gradual development. “Pathirana is still young. He is still 20 and he has long way to go.

“But it’s up to Sri Lanka cricket establishment to protect him. If you are going to play 50 overs, we need to take care of him not to play all the games and especially Matheesha and taking care of him is very important,” said Vaas.

