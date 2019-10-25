India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and ace batswoman Smriti Mandhana are the two Indian names among the five winners of the prestigious Wisden India Almanack Cricketer of the Year award which was announced on Friday. The other winners from Asia are Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Afghanistan Rashid Khan. The seventh edition of the annual cricket publication for 2019 and 2020 also features Mayank Agarwal for his stellar domestic run leading to a successful Test call-up.

Mandhana is the third woman to be named ‘Cricketer of the Year’, after Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma. Veteran stalwarts Gundappa Viswanath and Lala Amarnath are inducted into the Wisden India Hall of Fame.

Cricket Country: The Untold History of the First All India Team by Prashant Kidambi has been adjudged the Wisden India Book of the Year.

The Almanack reviewer described it as “a tribute to the game’s Indianness” that “superbly describes and analyses the tour (Indians in England 1911) and the politics that led up to it”.

Bumrah is currently out of the national squad due to a back stress fracture which recurred just before the South Africa series. However, he has once again started training and is currently doing light running and warm-up exercises. Bumrah is set to undergo an assessment at the National Cricket Academy post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.

Sources in the know of developments said that the doctors in the UK were happy with the recovery that Bumrah was making post the injury and the back has been put on auto-heal mode and doesn’t need any surgery.

“He is on auto-heal mode and the back is recovering well. He has already started running and doing some light warm-up exercises. He will be assessed post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin. Things have progressed well, just as it had in case of his previous stress fracture which also healed naturally,” a BCCI source was quoted by IANS.